FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler sees "weak" Q1 for trucks business
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Daimler sees "weak" Q1 for trucks business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOERTH, Germany, March 13 (Reuters) - Daimler Trucks forecast a weak first quarter due to shrinking orders in Europe and the United States with an improvement only expected in the second half, the division’s chief said on Wednesday.

Andreas Renschler added, however, that the goal of an 8 percent operating margin originally targeted for 2013 would be delayed by no more than a year.

“It should be achievable in 2014 at the latest,” he told reporters at Daimler Truck’s annual press conference held in its main manufacturing plant in Woerth near the French border.

European truckmakers are suffering heavily from the ongoing malaise in the euro zone, since demand closely tracks the cross-border trade of goods.

Registrations of new heavy-duty commercial trucks sank 9.4 percent in the European Union last year following big drops in Italy and Spain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.