Daimler boosts truck sales, eyes "challenging" markets in 2016
January 7, 2016 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

Daimler boosts truck sales, eyes "challenging" markets in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Daimler is bracing for “challenging” conditions in world truck markets after boosting sales of heavy-duty trucks to over half a million last year on demand from North America and Europe.

Truck sales at the German group rose to over 500,000 in 2015 from 495,700 a year earlier, the third straight annual gain, Stuttgart-based Daimler said on Thursday, keeping to a goal of boosting deliveries to 700,000 trucks by 2020.

“Conditions in the truck market will remain challenging in 2016,” Wolfgang Bernhard, head of Daimler Trucks said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
