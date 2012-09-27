Daimler to cut truck production at Woerth plant

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Daimler will trim production at its biggest truck plant in October due to low order levels, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Daimler plans to suspend production for four days in October at its plant in Woerth, Germany, the spokesman said, confirming a report in the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper.

The down days would also be used to refit the plant for new products.

Demand for Daimler trucks is rising globally but the market in Europe, the main destination for products from the Woerth plant and its 11,650 workers, is wavering.

“Our Woerth plant and also the component facilities are doing well but are not running at the limits of capacity,” Daimler trucks head Andreas Renschler said at the IAA commercial vehicle show earlier this month.

Daimler last week warned that full-year profit would slip at Mercedes-Benz cars, its flagship division, due to a deteriorating market in Europe and China, spooking investors in German rivals including BMW and Volkswagen .

Meanwhile, Daimler is aiming to save significantly more than 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in a programme to cut costs and improve profits at Mercedes-Benz, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sept. 21.

Handelsblatt newspaper on Thursday said Daimler will unveil the main points of the plan, called “Fit for Leadership,” along with the company’s third-quarter results on Oct. 25. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)