Daimler Trucks reports stronger U.S., west European demand
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Daimler Trucks reports stronger U.S., west European demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN/STUTTGART, June 24 (Reuters) - Daimler Trucks’ full order books in the United States and western Europe are helping to more than offset weak markets in Asia and Latin America, the company said on Wednesday.

Demand in western Europe was improving more strongly than expected and U.S. sales were also improving but other important truck markets were contracting, with Latin American sales down 44 percent from an already weak prior year, while sales in China and Indonesia were posting declines.

“Our sales market structure means that overall, we are positively affected,” trucks chief Wolfgang Bernhard told Reuters on the margins of a an automobile industry meeting in Berlin.

The global market leader for heavy trucks was expanding production in Europe and the United States, with Daimler’s biggest truck plant in Woerth expected to be operating almost every Saturday through the end of this year, Bernhard said.

“In the United States, we’ve hired entire shifts and are employing additional workers to fill the mountain of orders,” he said.

European industry figures from ACEA show truck sales up 13 percent at nearly 672,000 in January to April compared with the same period last year. Heavy truck sales rose 17 percent. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Edward Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford; Writing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
