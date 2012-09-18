FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler's global truck sales up 20 pct in Jan-Aug
September 18, 2012

Daimler's global truck sales up 20 pct in Jan-Aug

HANOVER, Germany, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Daimler’s global sales of commercial trucks rose 20 percent in the first eight months through August thanks mainly to rising demand, the company said on Tuesday during the biennial truck show in Hanover.

“Thanks to the new Mercedes-Benz Actros in particular, demand remains stable even in the contracting Western European market. Around 10,000 new Actros trucks are already on the road, one-third of them as Euro VI variants,” said Daimler Trucks chief Andreas Renschler. (Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann, writing by Christiaan Hetzner)

