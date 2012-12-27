Daimler says truck sales up 14.3 pct in Jan-Nov period

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Daimler on Thursday said its truck division was able to significantly increase sales to about 424,000 vehicles in the January-November period, up about 14.3 percent from last year.

The medium to long-term outlook for the commercial vehicle sector is “very promising” Daimler said, adding it expects its truck unit to grow faster than an annual 3-4 percent between now and 2020.

After only 11 months, sales for the division’s six brands - Mercedes-Benz, Fuso, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, and BharatBenz, have almost reached the same level as during full-year 2011, Daimler said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)