FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler Trucks sticks with 2012 outlook
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
September 27, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Daimler Trucks sticks with 2012 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Daimler AG on Thursday affirmed the outlook for its trucks business for this year after saying it would trim production at its biggest truck plant in October.

Daimler Trucks has so far said it sees 2012 operating profit at least matching the 1.88 billion euros made in 2011.

The company earlier said it would suspend production at its plant in Woerth on four days in October due to low order levels.

A person familiar with the matter said the order books for November and December this year are full and there were no plans to trim production during those two months. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Martin Zwiebelberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.