Daimler Trucks sticks with 2012 outlook

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Daimler AG on Thursday affirmed the outlook for its trucks business for this year after saying it would trim production at its biggest truck plant in October.

Daimler Trucks has so far said it sees 2012 operating profit at least matching the 1.88 billion euros made in 2011.

The company earlier said it would suspend production at its plant in Woerth on four days in October due to low order levels.

A person familiar with the matter said the order books for November and December this year are full and there were no plans to trim production during those two months. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Martin Zwiebelberg)