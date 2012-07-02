FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler Trucks sees Q2 results improving over Q1
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 2, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Daimler Trucks sees Q2 results improving over Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, July 2 (Reuters) - Daimler’s industry-leading commercial vehicles arm expects results in the second quarter to exceed those in the first three months of the year, Daimler Trucks chief Andreas Renschler told Reuters on Monday.

“Our incoming orders (in Europe) are stable,” he said, adding “we don’t see a worst-case scenario.”

Earlier Daimler Trucks reaffirmed this year’s operating profit would at least match the 1.88 billion euros ($2.39 billion) made in 2011. ($1 = 0.7880 euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.