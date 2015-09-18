Daimler to invest $1.3 billion in Tuscaloosa SUV production

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Daimler is investing $1.3 billion to expand production capacity for Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicles in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The move includes investments in a new body shop and an upgrade of logistics and information technology systems and will create 300 new jobs, Daimler said in a statement on Friday.

Mercedes-Benz produced more than 232,000 vehicles at its U.S. plant in 2014, and is on track to exceed 300,000 vehicles in 2015. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)