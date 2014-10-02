FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAW, German labor team up to organize Daimler Alabama workers
October 2, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

UAW, German labor team up to organize Daimler Alabama workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers and two German labor groups will announce on Friday that they intend to work together to organize Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz plant workers in Alabama, sources close to one of the German labor groups said on Thursday.

The move would be similar fashion to efforts by the UAW and German labor to organize the Volkswagen AG plant in Tennessee.

The goal is for the UAW to eventually represent the Daimler workers in Alabama in negotiations with luxury automaker Daimler. There are about 2,500 full-time and 1,000 “temporary” workers at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Daimler works council chief Michael Brecht along with top UAW officials and the German union IG Metall will announce the alliance of the three labor groups in Tuscaloosa on Friday afternoon, sources close to one of the German labor groups said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Jan Schwartz in Berlin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

