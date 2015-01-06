Mercedes-Benz to move U.S. headquarters to Atlanta-source

DETROIT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz will move its U.S. headquarters to Atlanta from northern New Jersey, a source familiar with the brand’s plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Daimler AG unit is moving to cut costs, including those for cost-of-living and taxes, said the source.

Mercedes-Benz currently has its U.S. headquarters in Montvale, New Jersey.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution on Monday reported that the move may be announced on Tuesday. The newspaper said the move will bring about 1,000 jobs to one of the largest cities in the U.S. Southeast.

Mercedes-Benz is the No. 2 seller of luxury automobiles in the U.S. market. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)