BERLIN Dec 18 Daimler does not expect Donald
Trump to favour U.S. carmakers over their European counterparts,
the carmaker's chief executive told a German paper, shrugging
off concerns over the president-elect's protectionist rhetoric
during his campaign.
"I find it hard to believe that it would come to punitive
tariffs," Dieter Zetsche told Bild am Sonntag in an interview
published on Sunday, adding he did not expect any negative
consequences for Daimler's factory in Alabama.
Zetsche said any protectionism favouring U.S. carmakers
would hurt the United States more. "Prosperity in the United
States and the world has come about thanks to growth in world
trade," the paper quoted him as saying.
Zetsche also shrugged off any concerns about the image of
diesel cars in the United States, saying they were a niche
product, accounting for less than 1 percent of car sales there.
He said that the VW emissions scandal had put the industry
in a bad light, but added: "We are convinced that diesel engines
are necessary if we want to reduce CO2 emissions from
transport."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)