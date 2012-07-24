FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Mercedes hires Valmet to build more A-Class cars
July 24, 2012

RPT-Mercedes hires Valmet to build more A-Class cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Daimler awarded independent Finnish car manufacturer Valmet Automotive a contract to build more than 100,000 of its Mercedes-Benz A-Class compact cars from 2013 through 2016, the German automotive group said on Tuesday.

Daimler has received more than 40,000 orders for the A-Class, a volume model critical to its plans to close the gap with larger rivals BMW and Audi, it said. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)

