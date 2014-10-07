Mercedes-Benz sales up 14 pct in Sept. on China, U.S. demand

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz division posted double-digit growth in car sales in September, helped by strong demand in China and the United States.

Deliveries of luxury passenger cars rose 14 percent last month to a record 162,746 autos, extending nine-month sales by 13 percent to 1.195 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Sales of the two-seater Smart city-car plunged 21 percent in September to 6,770 units, as customers await a new generation of the tiny models to hit dealerships next month.

Stuttgart-based Mercedes-Benz, which slipped behind Volkswagen’s Audi in 2011 into third place in the global premium auto sales race, has a goal of pushing sales “clearly” above last year’s record 1.46 million. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)