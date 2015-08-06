FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes-Benz July sales jump to record on China, Europe demand
August 6, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Mercedes-Benz July sales jump to record on China, Europe demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz luxury division increased deliveries by 15.2 percent in July to a record 149,753 cars, powered by double-digit gains in Europe and China.

Seven-month car sales at Daimler’s flagship brand were up 14.7 percent to a record 1.048 million autos, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said on Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz sales jumped a record 41.5 percent last month in China and 11.6 percent in Europe. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

