Daimler says Mercedes deliveries up 14.2 percent in April
May 6, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler says Mercedes deliveries up 14.2 percent in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Daimler on Tuesday said deliveries of its Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 14.2 percent in April to 133,077 vehicles helped by the newly launched C-Class and GLA compact offroader.

Demand in Europe was up 10.3 percent as the GLA hit showrooms while demand in the United States rose 9.5 percent. Sales in China including Hong Kong were up 38.2 percent, it said.

Sales of compact vehicles including the GLA, A-Class, B-Class and CLA rose 20.3 percent while sports utility vehicle deliveries were up 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
