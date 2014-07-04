Mercedes-Benz June sales up 8 pct on year to 142,136 vehicles

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - Daimler said sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury cars rose 8 percent in June thanks to sales of its compact models, as demand in China and the United States helped to offset a drop in deliveries in Germany and Japan.

Sales in the U.S. were up 8.6 percent, and rose 20 percent in China while deliveries in Germany dropped 7.9 percent, and demand in Japan dropped 26.7 percent, Daimler said on Friday.

Sales are expected to receive a further boost when the next generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the company’s best selling model, hits showrooms in China and North America in September.

Between January and June, global deliveries rose 12.8 percent to a 783,520 cars, the highest first-half sales ever achieved by the Stuttgart-based maker of the S-Class limousine, putting it on track to post record full year sales.

Deliveries of its A-Class, B-Class and CLA compact vehicles were up 24.1 percent in the first half, and sales of the S-Class limousine doubled, Daimler said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)