FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler says Mercedes-Benz car deliveries rise 19.3 pct in June
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 6, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler says Mercedes-Benz car deliveries rise 19.3 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 19.3 percent in June, as strong demand for the new C-Class and a double-digit rise in deliveries in China and Europe helped Daimler post the best ever car sales in first half of the year.

Mercedes-Benz handed over 169,616 passenger cars to customers in June thanks to a 14 percent increase in deliveries in Europe, a 38.5 percent rise in deliveries in China and as U.S. sales rose 5.8 percent.

Deliveries in the first half rose 14.7 percent to 898,425 passenger cars helped by strong demand for the new C-Class, which rose 58.7 percent and as deliveries of the CLA rose 25.5 percent, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.