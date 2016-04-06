FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercedes-Benz posts highest ever monthly sales on China demand
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 6, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Mercedes-Benz posts highest ever monthly sales on China demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz achieved its highest ever monthly sales with passenger car deliveries up 8.4 percent in March, thanks to a 26.6 percent sales jump in China, which offset a 6 percent drop in the United States, parent company Daimler said.

Mercedes-Benz delivered 198,921 cars to customers in March, and 483,487 vehicles in the first quarter, the company said on Wednesday.

Sales of sports utility vehicles rose 44.4 percent, the company said, while unit sales of compact cars, including the A-Class, B-Class and GLA rose 21.9 percent.

Sales of the new Smart rose 34.5 percent in March, thanks to strong demand in Italy and Great Britain, Daimler said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.