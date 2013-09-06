FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to stop building Volkswagen Crafter vans at end-2016
September 6, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

Daimler to stop building Volkswagen Crafter vans at end-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German automotive group Daimler said on Friday it will stop building the VW Crafter large delivery van for Volkswagen at the end of 2016, when its existing contract expires.

“Both partners had a benefit from the long lasting cooperation. With the next Sprinter, which is currently in development, we will ultimately be dependent on the production capacities that we have currently made available to Volkswagen,” said Mercedes-Benz Vans chief Volker Mornhinweg in a statement.

Around 150,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter delivery vans are currently built each year.

The VW Crafter has been manufactured by Daimler using the Sprinter platform since 2005. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

