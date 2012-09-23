UPDATE 1-Daimler to extend CEO Zetsche's contract-source

* Daimler CEO contract to be extended to 2016 - source

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Car and truck maker Daimler is expected to extend the contract of Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche by three years to 2016, according to a person at the company who is familiar with the matter.

“The issue can first be discussed in the supervisory board once the final year of the contract has begun, in other words in January at the earliest,” the person said.

“It will not be a problem though,” he said.

Daimler declined to comment on the matter.

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel earlier said Daimler’s supervisory board would decide on a contract extension at a meeting in February.

The report came as analysts warned that investors are growing increasingly concerned about Daimler’s inability to close the performance gap with rivals Audi and BMW .

Earlier this week, Daimler warned that profit would slip at Mercedes-Benz Cars this year due to a deteriorating market in Europe and China.

Zetsche, whose contract is set to expire at the end of next year, heads both the Daimler group and the core Mercedes-Benz business, and has made clear he has no interest in grooming a successor yet.

Both Mercedes production and procurement chief Wolfgang Bernhard and Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber are seen as ready to take over the top job if Zetsche were to leave.

In a separate report, daily Handelsblatt cited several people familiar with the matter as saying Daimler also plans to extend the contracts of trucks CEO Andreas Renschler and development chief Thomas Weber.

Daimler declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Hendrik Sackmann; Additional reporting by Stefanie Huber; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell)