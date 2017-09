FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler is taking over stakes in two battery cell producers from Evonik, making Daimler the sole owner of both companies.

Daimler said in a statement on Tuesday it will acquire a 50.1 percent interest in Li-Tec Battery GmbH and a 10 percent stake in Deutsche Accumotive GmbH & Co. KG to expand its lithium-ion activities.

The companies declined to disclose financial details.