RPT-China sales targeted as British dairy joins global auction

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Arla Foods will sell British skimmed milk powder at a global auction later this month, marking the first such offering of a UK dairy product as the cooperative looks to gain access to more lucrative markets such as China.

British skimmed milk powder will be offered at the twice-monthly auctions from Dec. 17, Arla said in a statement.

The auctions were started in 2008 by the world’s biggest dairy exporter, New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-Operative Group , and are run by CRA International.

A spokeswoman for Arla said that through the auctions it hoped to access the Asian market, where prices were around 5 percent higher than in Europe.

“It is mainly China but also the Middle East. China is the key driver within that market,” the spokeswoman said.

The skimmed milk offered will be processed at Westbury Dairies in Wiltshire. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Dale Hudson)