FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China sales targeted as British dairy joins global auction
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

China sales targeted as British dairy joins global auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Arla Foods will sell British skimmed milk powder at a global auction later this month, marking the first such offering of a UK dairy product as the cooperative looks to gain access to more lucrative markets such as China.

British skimmed milk powder will be offered at the twice-monthly auctions from Dec. 17, Arla said in a statement.

The auctions were started in 2008 by the world’s biggest dairy exporter, New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-Operative Group , and are run by CRA International.

A spokeswoman for Arla said that through the auctions it hoped to access the Asian market, where prices were around 5 percent higher than in Europe.

“It is mainly China but also the Middle East. China is the key driver within that market,” the spokeswoman said.

The skimmed milk offered will be processed at Westbury Dairies in Wiltshire.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.