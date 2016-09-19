FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Britain's Dairy Crest sees first-half profit ahead of last year
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 19, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Britain's Dairy Crest sees first-half profit ahead of last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said on Monday that it expects first-half profit to be ahead of last year, helped by higher sales volumes across its brands.

The butters, spreads and cheese maker said it sees combined volumes for the six months ending Sept. 30 across brands like Cathedral City, Country Life and Clover ahead of last year.

The company reported a pretax profit of 13.1 million pounds ($17.07 million) for the first half of 2015.

Expectations for the full-year remain unchanged, it said. ($1 = 0.7674 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
