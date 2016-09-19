FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Britain's Dairy Crest sees margin pressure as milk prices go up
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 19, 2016 / 2:43 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Britain's Dairy Crest sees margin pressure as milk prices go up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds CEO comment and share move)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc expects higher milk prices to weigh on butter volumes and margins in the second half of the year, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

The milk processor's shares fell as much as 6 percent to a two-week low of 628 pence.

The company said it increased the price it pays to farmers for milk by 12 percent this year.

"Cream prices have been particularly affected, doubling over a very short period. This sudden cost inflation is likely to have an impact on butter volumes and margins in the second half," CEO Mark Allen said in a statement.

However, the company said it sees combined volumes for the six months ending Sept. 30 across brands like Cathedral City, Country Life and Clover rising from last year.

The butters, spreads and cheese maker said it expected a higher first-half profit, but kept its expectations for the full year unchanged. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.