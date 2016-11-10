Dairy Crest says higher input costs expected to hit butter business

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said a sharp increase in input costs is expected to impact the volumes and profitability of its butter business in the second half of the financial year.

* The company's group revenue fell 7 percent to 190 million pounds ($236.1 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, it said on Thursday.

* Prices for dairy products have significantly increased since June, and cream prices, in particular, have more than doubled, the company said in the statement.

* UK's average farmgate milk price jumped 5.2 percent to 22.58 pence per litre in September from the previous month, according to data from UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

* The maker of butters, spreads and cheeses said volumes in its four key brands - Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight - grew by 2 percent in the first half. ($1 = 0.8047 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)