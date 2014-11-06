FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dairy Crest to sell dairies assets as first-half profit slumps
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 6, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Dairy Crest to sell dairies assets as first-half profit slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain’s largest dairy food company, posted a 95 percent slump in first-half profit and said it had agreed to sell the assets of its dairies operations to Müller UK & Ireland Group for 80 million pounds ($127.9 million).

The sale, which is expected to take several months, will protect long-term employment and help reduce costs and increase efficiency, Dairy Crest said in a statement on Thursday.

The maker of Cathedral City cheese and Country Life butter, said profit before tax fell to 0.9 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30 from 19.7 million pounds a year earlier, hurt by a loss in dairies business, which accounts for 70 percent of its revenue. Revenue rose 1 percent to 682.1 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6253 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.