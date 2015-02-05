FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dairy Crest says cheese and spreads businesses performing well
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 5, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Dairy Crest says cheese and spreads businesses performing well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain’s largest dairy food company, said its cheese and spreads businesses performed robustly while dairies business had continued to make losses in the nine months ended Dec. 31.

Dairy Crest, which is in the midst of selling its dairies operations to a unit of German food group Müller, said the deal was on track and had received shareholder approval.

The maker of Cathedral City cheese and Country Life butter continues to battle low milk prices as it shifts its focus to cheese and spreads. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

