FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish farm minister calls for EU dairy futures market
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Irish farm minister calls for EU dairy futures market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OXFORD, England, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Irish farm minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday farmers would need additional risk management tools in place before European Union milk quotas are lifted in 2015, including the creation of a futures market.

“There should be a market there that is available (to hedge risk when quotas are lifted),” he said on the sidelines of the Oxford Farming Conference.

The EU is scheduled to abolish milk quotas in April 2015 and Ireland, a low cost producer, has already begun to expand.

CME Group operates a dairy futures contract based on U.S. supplies while NYSE Liffe launched an EU skimmed milk powder contract in 2010 but trading has been sparse.

The major global benchmark for dairy prices is set at twice-weekly auctions launched in 2008 by the world’s largest dairy exporter, New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-Operative Group .

“At the moment, international trade in dairy markets is basically determined by New Zealand and we produce an awful lot more than they do,” he said.

The European Union is the world’s top dairy producer. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.