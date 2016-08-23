FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Murray Goulburn lifts annual profits 61 pct
#Financials
August 23, 2016 / 11:41 PM / a year ago

Australia's Murray Goulburn lifts annual profits 61 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Murray Goulburn, Australia's largest dairy processor, said on Wednesday its annual net profit for 2016 rose more than 60 percent.

Murray Goulburn said net profit after tax during the 2016 financial year totalled A$40.6 million ($30.91 million), an increase of 61.2 percent from the previous year and matching analysts' expectations.

The increase in profits comes despite Murray Goulburn reporting a decline in revenues. The Australian dairy processor said annual revenues totalled A$2.78 billion, a fall of 3.3 percent from the previous year.

$1 = 1.3135 Australian dollars Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by ERic Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
