BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees profit ahead of expectations after depot sale

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group PLC : * Sale of Nine Elms Depot in London to Battersea Project Phase 5 Residential Company Limited for £17.6 million in cash generates a profit of £15 million on the disposal * Following this transaction we expect to report profits for the year ending 31 March 2014 ahead of our expectations * Trading in the third quarter was broadly in line with our expectations * Taken together, sales of our four key brands have grown by 4% over the nine

month period * Challenging spreads market will lead to full year spreads profits below

previous expectations * Property disposals will total £18 million this year, £10 million ahead of

