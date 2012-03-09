FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dairy Crest may sell St Hubert spreads business
March 9, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dairy Crest may sell St Hubert spreads business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Chilled dairy foods company Dairy Crest Group Plc said it would evaluate strategic options, including a possible sale, for its French branded spreads business, St Hubert.

Since acquiring the business in January 2007, Dairy Crest had been unable to make additional deals in Continental Europe as it had planned earlier, the maker of Cathedral City cheese said in a statement.

A potential deal would reduce Dairy Crest’s debt and help it invest in its core business and make strategic deals in the UK.

The group, which also makes Clover spread, Country Life butter and Frijj, said it planned to continue with its progressive dividend policy.

Dairy Crest shares, which have lost 3 percent of their value since the company posted first-half results in November, closed at 326.1 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

