UPDATE 1-Dairy Crest says dairies profit remains under pressure
March 29, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Dairy Crest says dairies profit remains under pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc said fourth-quarter trading has been in line with its expectations as its cost-cutting programme was on track, but profit in its key dairies business remained under pressure.

“We are looking at a range of options to restore this business to a satisfactory level of profitability,” the company said in a statement.

Dairy Crest, known for its butter and spread brands Country Life, St Hubert Omega 3 and Clover, as well as Cathedral City cheese and flavoured milk drink Frijj, said value sales of the five key brands have increased this year.

The dairies segment, which delivers fresh and flavored milk to retailers, coffee shops and residential customers, reported a profit of 5.8 million pounds ($9.19 million) on revenue of 533.8 million pounds for the half year ended Sept. 30, 2011.

The segment contributed two-thirds of the company’s revenue during the period.

The firm said its cost cuts were on track to meet its annual savings target of 20 million pounds.

“These savings have partially offset higher input costs including milk,” Dairy Crest said. “We will continue to focus on reducing costs into the new financial year and expect to achieve a similar level of annual savings.”

Earlier this month, Dairy Crest said it was looking to sell its French branded spreads business, St Hubert, in a deal that analysts expect could fetch the dairy foods company about 300 million pounds.

