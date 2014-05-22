FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dairy Crest's full-year profit jumps 31 pct on property sale
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 22, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Dairy Crest's full-year profit jumps 31 pct on property sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain’s largest dairy company, reported a 31 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by the sale of a property in London.

The company, whose brands include Country Life, Clover and flavoured milk drink Frijj, said its adjusted pretax profit rose to 65.3 million pounds ($110.2 million) in the year ended March 31 from 49.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to 1.39 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.5925 British pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
