BRIEF-Dairy crest partners with Fonterra in infant formula market

July 3 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc
* Today announcing that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Fonterra, world’s leading dairy exporter
* Fonterra will market and sell two products for fast growing global infant formula market
* Agreement is for a minimum of five years.
* Also announcing a new 20 million pounds capital investment at its Davidstow site to manufacture galacto-oligosaccharide
* Project is anticipated to provide an eight year cash payback for dairy crest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: