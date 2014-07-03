FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dairy crest partners with Fonterra in infant formula market
July 3, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dairy crest partners with Fonterra in infant formula market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc

* Today announcing that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Fonterra, world’s leading dairy exporter

* Fonterra will market and sell two products for fast growing global infant formula market

* Agreement is for a minimum of five years.

* Also announcing a new 20 million pounds capital investment at its Davidstow site to manufacture galacto-oligosaccharide

* Project is anticipated to provide an eight year cash payback for dairy crest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

