Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc

* Process is expected to take several months

* Agreed to sell assets of its dairies operations to Müller Uk & Ireland Group (“müller”) for a consideration of £80 million payable in cash on completion

* After completion Dairy Crest's focus will be on its profitable, predominantly branded, cheese and spreads operations