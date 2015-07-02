FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge discards class action case over cheese, milk prices
July 2, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Judge discards class action case over cheese, milk prices

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The last elements of a six-year-old class action against Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a cooperative accused of conspiring to push up milk and cheese prices, was thrown out this week by a federal judge in Illinois.

Judge Robert Dow dismissed the last claims made on behalf of consumers, or indirect purchasers, who had accused the coop of buying milk futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and monopolizing the cheese spot market in 2004 to lift milk and cheese prices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CMzqeZ

