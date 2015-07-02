Judge discards class action case over cheese, milk prices

(Reuters) - The last elements of a six-year-old class action against Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a cooperative accused of conspiring to push up milk and cheese prices, was thrown out this week by a federal judge in Illinois.

Judge Robert Dow dismissed the last claims made on behalf of consumers, or indirect purchasers, who had accused the coop of buying milk futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and monopolizing the cheese spot market in 2004 to lift milk and cheese prices.

