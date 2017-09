May 10 (Reuters) - DAISHIN SECURITIES CO.,LTD :

* Says its unit, Daishin F&I Co.,Ltd, to acquire land and building from Korea Land & Housing Corporation

* Says transaction price of 624.2 billion won

* Expected transaction settlement date of May 5, 2018



