LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Daisy Group PLC : * H1 revenue 178.1 million STG versus 176.0 million STG * H1 operating loss 10.5 million STG versus 6.1 million STG * Macroeconomic and sector headwinds are likely to continue in H2 * In absence of significant acquisitions intention to propose Maiden dividend

and on-going policy at full year results