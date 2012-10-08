Daisy expects to report higher first-half revenue

Oct 8 (Reuters) - British telecoms company Daisy Group Plc said it would report higher first-half revenue and that it remained confident about its business outlook for the second half despite persisting pressure on certain mobile connection commissions.

Daisy Group, which also offers networking and VoIP services, said its net debt increased during the first six months ended Sept. 30 due to the acquisition of Worldwide Group Holdings Ltd in April.

Daisy had reported revenue of 176 million pounds ($285 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2011.

The company will announce its interim results for the latest first half on Nov. 28.

Daisy shares closed at 98.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.