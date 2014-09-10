FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daisy Group says buyout offer deadline extended to Sept. 22
September 10, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Daisy Group says buyout offer deadline extended to Sept. 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Daisy Group Plc :

* Regarding rule 2.6 deadline extension

* Had received a preliminary approach relating to a possible cash offer for company at 190p per Daisy share

* Offer from Toscafund Asset Management LLP , Penta Capital LLP and Matthew Riley, chief executive officer of Daisy

* Consortium needs to make offer by not later than 5.00 p.m. on September 10, 2014

* Independent directors sought for an extension of current deadline, to allow consortium to complete its due diligence

* Deadline extended to 5.00pm on September 22, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

