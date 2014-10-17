Daisy Group gets 185 p/shr cash offer from top shareholders

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Daisy Group Plc, a voice and data services company, said it had received a possible cash offer for the company at 185 pence per share, by a consortium led by asset manager Toscafund and Daisy’s chief executive, its two largest shareholders.

The offer represents a premium of 19.4 percent to the stock’s Thursday closing on the London Stock Exchange.

The company said in August that it received an approach for a possible cash offer of 190 pence per share on July 27 from Toscafund Asset Management LLP on behalf of the consortium.

The consortium also includes Penta Capital LLP. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)