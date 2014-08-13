Daisy Group says receives takeover approach

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Daisy Group Plc, a voice and data services company, said it has received a preliminary takeover approach by a consortium, which includes the company’s chief executive.

The AIM-listed company said it received an approach of a possible cash offer of 190 pence per share from Toscafund Asset Management LLP on behalf of the consortium.

The consortium also includes Penta Capital LLP and Matthew Riley, CEO of Daisy group. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)