BRIEF-Daisy Group says offer for company reduced to 185 pence per share
October 17, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Daisy Group says offer for company reduced to 185 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Daisy Group Plc

* Update regarding possible cash offer

* On 16 Uctober, company was informed by consortium that it was now considering a possible cash offer for company at 185p per daisy share

* Independent directors of Daisy are considering revised terms of possible cash offer and a further announcement will be made in due course

* This statement is being made by company without prior agreement of consortium

* There can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made by consortium, nor as to terms on which any such offer might be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

