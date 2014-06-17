FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daisy Group full-year operating loss widens
June 17, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Daisy Group full-year operating loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Daisy Group Plc

* Total dividend up 15 percent to 4.6 penceper share

* Daisy group plc audited preliminary results

* FY Operating loss 17.9 mln stg vs 16.8 mln stg

* Fy net pretax loss from continuing operations 24.4 million stg versus 23.5 million stg loss year ago

* FY revenue 352.7 million stg versus 351.5 million stg

* Final dividend of 3.1p proposed, taking full year dividend to 4.6p, a 15% increase (fy13: 4.0p)

* Continued market decline in retail fixed line revenues but growth in other product areas

* Strong group cash generation is expected to continueShare buybacks will be considered to maintain an efficient capital structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
