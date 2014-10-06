FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daisy Group takeover extension deadline moved to Oct 20
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 6, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Daisy Group takeover extension deadline moved to Oct 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Daisy Group Plc

* Received a preliminary approach relating to a possible cash offer for company at 190p per daisy share from Toscafund Asset Management Llp (“toscafund”), Penta Capital Llp (“penta”) and Matthew Riley, CEO

* Panel has consented to an extension of deadline and, as such, each of Toscafund, Penta and Matthew Riley must, by not later than 5.00pm on 20 October 2014 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Daisy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
