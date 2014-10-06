BRIEF-Daisy Group takeover extension deadline moved to Oct 20

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Daisy Group Plc

* Received a preliminary approach relating to a possible cash offer for company at 190p per daisy share from Toscafund Asset Management Llp (“toscafund”), Penta Capital Llp (“penta”) and Matthew Riley, CEO

* Panel has consented to an extension of deadline and, as such, each of Toscafund, Penta and Matthew Riley must, by not later than 5.00pm on 20 October 2014 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Daisy