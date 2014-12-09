FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Consortium says all conditions of offer for Daisy Group satisfied or waived
December 9, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Consortium says all conditions of offer for Daisy Group satisfied or waived

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Daisy Group Plc

* Offer declared unconditional in all respects and extension of offer

* Bidco says all conditions of offer have now been either satisfied or waived

* Bidco further says offer extended and to remain open for acceptance until further notice

* Daisy shareholders who have not yet accepted offer are urged to do so as soon as possible

* Bidco intends to procure that daisy applies to London Stock Exchange for cancellation of admission to trading of Daisy shares on AIM

* Bidco anticipates that cancellation of listing and trading will take place no earlier than 20 January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

