Japan's Daiwa partners with China Securities

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group Inc said on Friday it agreed to cooperate with China Securities in investment banking and other brokerage operations to expand their reach in China.

Daiwa, Japan’s second-largest brokerage, said the companies would also share information and business introductions on cross-border mergers and financing.

China Securities was one of the first three securities companies established in China, according to its website. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)