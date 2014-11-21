FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Daiwa partners with China Securities
November 21, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Daiwa partners with China Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group Inc said on Friday it agreed to cooperate with China Securities in investment banking and other brokerage operations to expand their reach in China.

Daiwa, Japan’s second-largest brokerage, said the companies would also share information and business introductions on cross-border mergers and financing.

China Securities was one of the first three securities companies established in China, according to its website. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)

