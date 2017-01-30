FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2017 / 3:12 AM / 7 months ago

Daiwa Securities taps Seiji Nakata as chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc will replace its chief executive as part of a management reshuffle, Japan's second-biggest brokerage said on Monday.

Seiji Nakata, 56, currently Daiwa's chief operating officer, will replace CEO Takashi Hibino from April 1. A 33-year veteran of the brokerage, Nakata oversees Daiwa's retail division, and also has experience with its wholesale operations.

Hibino, 61, will become Daiwa's chairman. During his six years as chief executive, Hibino strengthened the brokerage's domestic sales base, but also oversaw a scaling-back of its international operations. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

